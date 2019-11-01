BitMEX performing major update to remove insufficient trade volume

The crypto derivatives exchange will be integrating major updates to its indices.

Weights of the indices will be changed later on this month, November 22.

BitMEX, crypto derivatives exchange is integrating significant changes to the weights of its indices later this month, as reported by via announcement published today, Nov. 1.

The exchange detailed in its update that this is a bid to ensure that users trade against a reference price that “more closely reflects the market consensus price of underlying assets.”

The new weightings and new index-constituent exchanges with the new indices are set go live on

BitMEX’s existing indices at present are making use of data from 6 exchanges — Binance, Bitstamp, Bittrex, Coinbase, Kraken an