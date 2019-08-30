The worlds largest crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX showed that this was one of the worse months of outflows ever worth around about 50,000 bitcoin leaving the platform, which at currency exchange rate equals USD 476 million. Last month was also a bad month after the US Commodity Futures and Trade Commission (CFTC) announced they were engaged in a “months-long” investigation of BitMEX, They are reportedly worried that BitMEX allowed Americans to trade on its platform without first registering to do so.
 
“According to BitMEX company data, the Token Analyst’s BitMEX net flow figures have begun to deviate significantly from the actuals in the last 4 months. One should be able to replicate the data using the blockchain balances of 3BMEX and 3BitMEX addresses.”
 
The chart taken from BitMEX's twitter feed shows the extent of the damage. BitMEX is a crypto derivatives trading platform that allows 100X leveraged bets. US traders are not allowed to use BitMEX as they do not have the necessary licenses. Reportedly, investigators are looking into whether or not the company has been tacitly allowing US residents to trade on the platform via VPN (virtual private networks), 

BitMEX tweet

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

