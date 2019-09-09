In an official announcement BitMEX one of the worlds biggest crypto exchanges have announced their Cheif Operation Officer (COO) is now leaving the company.

“We can confirm that Angelina Kwan is leaving the company and is on gardening leave now. That’s all we can say on the matter at the moment, but we wish Angelina all the best," according to the spokesperson.

Kwan has been the managing director and head of regulatory compliance for the Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing in the past and she joined BitMEX in October 2018.

It is not clear if this is to do with the regulatory issues the company has with the CFTC. If you remember the company are being probed after it was said that non sanctioned US-based users were trading on its platform.