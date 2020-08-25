The giant continues to give a boost to its prime product despite recent shipments issues.
Major cryptocurrency mining hardware manufacturer Bitmain is making a major sale to Riot Blockchain, a Nasdaq-listed crypto mining company.
According to an Aug. 24 announcement, the firms signed a $17.7 million purchase agreement for 8,000 Bitmain Antminer S19 Pros that includes a delivery schedule of 2,000 units on a monthly basis starting in January 2021 until the order is complete.
Bitmain launched the Antminer S19 Pro earlier this year, with a hash rate of 110 terahashes per second and a power efficiency of ~29.5 joules per terahash, nearly double the power efficiency per terahash of previous miner models.
Irene Gao, Antminer sales director of the NCSA region at Bitmain, stated that the purchase will help Riot expand their position in the market and praised what she believes is an “outstanding power efficiency” offered by Antminer S19 Pro.
The company clarified that, once the new S19 Pros are fully deployed, Riot expects its total hash rate capacity to be approximately 1.45 exahash per second.
Research firm Hurun published a list of global unicorns, or companies worth more than a billion dollars, in 2020, and showed that Bitmain plummeted significantly in terms of valuation.
Last year the company posted a $12 billion valuation, but this has since fallen to $4 billion. According to Hurun, one reason behind Bitmain's drop is the “mediocre post-IPO performance of its rival, Canaan.”
On Aug. 6, Bitmain announced that they will be delaying their June and July 2020 Antminer orders by at least two or three months due to “external interference on company operation.”
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin on retreat, Aave's LEND skyrocketing
BTC/USD failed to develop an upside momentum and returned to the area below $11,700. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,688, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day and on a day-to-day basis.
LEND/USD on retreat from all-time high
Aave's LEND is one of the best-performing digital tokens out of top-100 on Tuesday. The coin hit the all-time high at $0.7682 during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.6880 by press time.
ETH/USD claws back ground after a sharp sell-off below $400.00
Ethereum's ETH dropped below $400 after an initial attempt to settle above $410 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $395.00, down over 2% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
BCH/USD resumes downtrend, downside eyes $280
Bitcoin Cash has succumbed to more losses on Tuesday in tandem with other major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. On Friday, BCH advanced above $300 but traded a high of $305 before declines took on the weekend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.