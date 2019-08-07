- The firm's decision to clear its inventory of 16nm mining hardware could be the main reason for the loss.
- With the new 7nm ASIC line, the gross margin of the firm is expected to go up by 30% in April figures.
The largest manufacturer of ASIC-based Bitcoin miners, Bitmain Technologies, has suffered a net loss of $310 million in the first quarter of 2019. The firm had made a profit of $315 million in March. However, the net profit went down due to the $345 million and $280 million losses it suffered respectively in January and February.
A report by Tencent's QQ reasoned that the loss happened because of the company's decision to clear its inventory of 16nm mining hardware. Nevertheless, Bitmain is expecting profits from sales of its new line of 7nm ASIC-based miners. It's noteworthy that they are the only firm that's mass-producing the 7nm ASICs.
The report also said that in the first quarter of the year, Bitmain's operating revenue was $1.082 billion – $253 million each for January and February and $579 million in March. Gross margins for these months were $7.91 million, $14.7 million and $25.21 million respectively. With the new 7nm ASIC line, the gross margin of the firm is expected to go up by 30% in April figures.
Bitmain has been trying to go public. Its application for a public listing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx) lapsed earlier this year. The exchange was reluctant to list any company with business entirely based on the crypto economy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: After brief flirtation, can BTC/USD go back into the $12,000-zone?
BTC/USD has had an interesting Tuesday. The price crossed $12,000 for the first time in nearly a month. However, the bears stepped right back in and dropped the price to $11,490. The digital asset has had a bearish start to Wednesday, as the price fell further to $11,470.
TRX/USD market overview: Tron all set to launch the Sun Network, price remains indifferent
Tron is about to launch its Sun Network on August 10th, as per a tweet by founder Justin Sun. According to Sun, the version 1.0 of the network will allow for 100x scalable solution, while developers will be able to build dApps on sidechains.
Neo technical analysis: NEO/USD drops by 6% in a heavily bearish day
After a period of consolidation, the bears took full control of the market and dropped the price down from $12 to $11.28 this Tuesday. The SMA 20 curve is acting as immediate market resistance, while SMA 200 is acting as support.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD charts bearish engulfing pattern
EOS/USD has had an extremely bearish Tuesday, where the price plummeted from $4.47 to $4.16. In the process, it completely overwhelmed the gains it made this Monday, where it went up from $4.25 to $4.47, charting a bearish engulfing pattern.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.