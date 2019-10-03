South Korean exchange Bithumb’s international platform Bithumb Global is looking to establish a regulated cryptocurrency exchange in India.
The firm is planning to expand its services to India by partnering with local crypto exchanges, funding local blockchain startups and working on new industry initiatives, local media outlet The Economic Times reports Oct. 3.
"We are open to talking to regulators"
Javier Sim, co-founder and managing director at Bithumb Global, revealed that the company is willing to engage with Indian regulators to build a new regulated exchange. Sim reportedly said:
“We are open to talking to regulators, working with them to be a regulated exchange. We are a strong brand from Korea and do not involve ourselves in unregulated or illegal trade.”
Recent debut of Bithumb Global
While Bithumb Korea is one of the earliest crypto exchanges in South Korea that was founded in 2014, Bithumb Global’s beta launch took place in May 2019. The company officially announced its “next-generation” digital asset exchange on Oct. 1, claiming that Bithumb facilitates over 59% of the entire South Korean transaction volumes of Bitcoin (BTC).
According to Sim, Bithumb Global onboarded more than one million global users since launching the platform in beta while its daily trading volume exceeded over $381 million.
Complete ban on crypto is still reviewed in India
Meanwhile, India is apparently still awaiting a formal review of a proposed complete ban on cryptos. In mid-September, local media reported that India was seeing the first signs of an anticipated brain drain as the government is planning to criminalize cryptocurrency investments in the country.
As Cointelegraph reported in August, Sidharth Sogani, CEO of crypto and blockchain research firm Crebaco Global, assessed that India will lose nearly $13 billion worth of market if cryptocurrency is eventually banned in the country.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC bulls can't make their way above DMA200
Bitcoin (BTC) hit $8,416 high on Wednesday and retreated to $8,250 by press time. The first digital coin has been range-bound with a bearish bias on Thursday amid growing indecision on the market.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD stays boring, getting ready for a decisive breakthrough
ETH/USD is range-bound during Thursday trading. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $19.2 billion has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day amid vanishing volatility and low trading volumes.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD trends in a downward flag formation
XMR/USD is currently priced at $56.35 and is trending in a downward flag formation. The price has had a bullish start to the day, following a bullish Wednesday. The hourly breakdown shows us that the bulls and bears have been involved in a back-and-forth throughout Wednesday.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD bulls intimidated by DMA100 at $4.20
EOS has been pretty directionless lately. The 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.7 billion is siting in a tight range, limited by $3.00 on the upside and $2.70 on the downside. EOS/USD has been unable ot move outside this channel since September 25.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.