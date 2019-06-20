Bithumb Exchange charged with user data leakage in 2017

Bithumb lost users data, which resulted in a new hack attack and loss of funds.

Several companies are charged with poor risk management along with Bithumb.

The Prosecutor's Office of the South Seoul filed charges against one of the largest Bitcoin exchanges in South Korea with leaking confidential financial data of more than 31,000 users. The security breach resulted in a massive loss in June 2017, when hackers stole significant funds from the platform, the local media outlet ZDNet Korea reports.

Apart from Bithumb, the Prosecutor brought similar charges against travel agency Hana Tour, With Innovation company, the operator of the hotel booking application Yeogi Eottae.

The Prosecutor's office believes that Bithumb did not take adequate measures to ensure security. In particular, all data about users who later ended up in the hands of hackers was stored on one computer, and the employee of the exchange who worked on this device did not even use anti-virus programs.

Also, the Prosecutor's office believes that this leak resulted in the second Bithumb hack that cost the exchange, nearly $7 million. However, the representatives of the exchange deny the connection between these incidents.

Bithumb was again hacked in June 2018, this time about $ 31 million was stolen from the platform.

