- Bitfinex’s $280 million hedge fund - Fulgur Alpha - can now be accessed by accredited investors.
- It isn’t available to the residents of the US, Bahamas and restricted jurisdictions like Iran and North Korea.
Bitfinex, a crypto exchange, has recently listed its first crypto hedge fund. The firm noted that institutional investors can now access the $280 million hedge fund - Fulgur Alpha. Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex, told The Block:
The minimum investment size of the fund is $10 million for accredited investors.
Bitfinex said that Fulgur Alpha is a Bahamas-based absolute returns crypto hedge fund. Generally, absolute return funds are designed to offer a stable return regardless of the market conditions and are mostly opted by conservative investors. Fulgur Alpha’s assets are held in Delchain Limited and it is managed by Deltec Fund Services, a Bahamas-based fund administrator and division of Deltec International Group.
Ardoino added:
This framework replicates a model familiar to traditional hedge funds: A safe trading venue (Bitfinex), a crypto custody solution (Delchain), and a fund manager (Deltec Fund Services).
Bitfinex is providing trading infrastructure for the fund.
While Bitfinex currently has numerous large accounts, varying from professional traders to crypto hedge funds, this is the first time a fund of these dimensions has onboarded through an ad-hoc framework.
The executive head of operations at Delchain, Bruno Macchialli, said that the fund is a "unique proposition" and represents "a blueprint for institutional investment in crypto, leveraging the required liquidity and custody solutions."
Ardoino further noted that the fund is not presently available to the residents of the US, Bahamas and other restricted jurisdictions such as Iran and North Korea. Bitfinex is looking forward to more funds adopting the Fulgur Alpha's framework.
We believe this is going to be a growing trend for 2020-2021, since it guarantees more protection for investors and it has more controls in place.
We are seeing big requests in crypto-custody integrations for 2020, and this means that such custody providers are going to service a growing number of funds (either fully crypto-oriented or just dedicating a part of their assets under management to crypto) that want to trade on a professional trading venue but at the same time want to ensure that they have all the protection they are used to in a traditional fund set up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD stable above $5,000, why investors Remain unbothered?
Bitcoin price is starting to range above $5,000 with an immediate upside limit of $5,500. The new found stability follows recovery from Monday’s dip under $5,000. The bulls lack the energy to sustain gains above $5,500 let alone tackle the critical level at $6,000.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD continues to consolidate below the $0.15 level
XRP/USD bulls eked out an advantage in the early hours as the price went up slightly from $0.147 to $0.148. This followed a bullish Tuesday wherein the asset went up from $0.1415 to $0.147. The price is hovering below the red Ichimoku cloud, SMA 20 ...
ETH/USD consolidates in a triangle formation as bulls attempt a breakout
ETH/USD bulls stayed in control for the second straight day as the price picked up slightly from $116.20 to $117.45. This followed a bullish Tuesday where the price of ETH/USD went up from $111.45 to $116.20. As can be seen in the chart above, the price is ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD stabilizes within the lower Bollinger Band levels
Intriguingly, volatility remains high amid stability not just for Litecoin but the entire cryptocurrency market. Buyers are doing their best to create and embrace the balance between $30 and $35. This will allow them to channel their journey towards breaking the resistance ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.