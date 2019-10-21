Bitfinex launches quest to recover over $850 million in frozen funds

Bitfinex believes the vice president of Crypto Capital can shed on the where of the $850 million funds.

Crypto Capital funds were frozen by government agencies due to money-laundering investigations.

Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange has allegedly filed to subpoena a former executive of a trust company likely to assist in the recovery of more than $850 million in frozen funds. The filing was made at a court in California on October 18. The exchange is seeking permission to utilize the testimony of Rondell “Rhon” Clyde Monroe who was the vice president of TCA Bancorp.

The filing also seeks to reveal contents of the documents exchanged between Monroe and Crypto Capital staffers. The filing states that Crypto Capital has moved Bitfinex funds while using several accounts. It adds that Monroe has knowledge regarding the $850 million.

The relation between Bitfinex was cordial up until April last year. At the time, news went round that Crypto Capital funds had been frozen by multiple government agencies following money-laundering investigations.

Besides this particular case, Bitfinex is under investigation by the New Attorney General’s office due to allegations that it took an unlawful loan from Tether to make up for the frozen funds. Moreover, Bitfinex did not disclose to the customers the whereabouts of the $850 million funds.