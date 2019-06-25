Bitfinex hints on the maximum leverage for the upcoming crypto derivatives

The technical director of Bitfinex revealed some information on his Twitter.

The platform will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday, June 26.

The technical director of Bitfinex Paolo Ardoino speculated about the maximum leverage for the crypto derivatives that would be launched on the platform soon. He posted a tweet that left the users guessing and caused a flurry of user comments.

However, the conversation under the tweet revealed that initially, Bitfinex would use an isolated margin to allow better control both the leverage and the cost of liquidation.

Apart from that, instruments with high leverage will be used separately from the primary marginal market with the leverage limited to X3.3.

"It will be an optional instrument, no change to our current margin offering,” he added.

Also, Ardoino assured users that Bitfinex would guarantee strict compliance with margin requirements.

"We have quite a steep margin requirement enforcement, with position increases. I'm proud of the result and the protections we have. Of course, we'll have to learn also from experience,” he added.

On Wednesday, June 26, Bitfinex will perform technical maintenance to prepare for the upcoming launch of crypto derivatives.