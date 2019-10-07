Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex in conjunction with EOSFinex, its decentralized trading platform, have announced that they had successfully completed a “chainswap” to convert $5 million worth of Tether (USDT) stablecoins onto the EOS blockchain protocol.
According to a press release shared with Cointelegraph on Oct. 5, this way the companies aim to “provide the EOS DApp ecosystem with a stable and liquid store of value to reduce the risks pertaining to digital assets' volatility.” Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino added:
“Promising projects aren’t getting the light of day with current congestion and volatility issues on other chains, and that is why there’s higher DApp usage on EOS. What EOS was lacking was a stablecoin that could help these projects manage exposure to price volatility.”
Next stop — mainnet launch
Per the announcement, EOSIO’s peer-to-peer micropayment infrastructure currently powers 49% of the top 100 decentralized applications (DApps) and seven of the top 10 DApps with the highest 24 hour transaction activity.
Steven Quinn, EOSFinex product lead, noted that now the platform’s next goal is to “work with others in the EOS community to bring block irreversibility times down to 3 seconds” and fully launch EOSFinex on the mainnet.
EOS network can freeze?
At the same time, as Cointelegraph reported on Oct. 4, EOS blockchain protocol users have been experiencing periodic problems with network access within the past few weeks.
A recent article written by pseudonymous smart contract developer and security engineer Dexaran described the apparent root of the problem: an inexpensive technique that allows hackers to “congest” the network — or put it into a low-efficiency mode — with just a few dollars worth of EOS.
Seemingly, that exploit allowed a hacker to steal more than $110,000 in cryptocurrency from an EOS gambling application EOSPlay earlier in September. However, executives of EOS’s parent firm Block.one are not fazed, arguing that the network is operating “correctly.”
Recently, stablecoin firm Tether and its affiliate exchange Bitfinex have stated that they anticipate a lawsuit alleging that USDT token is involved in market manipulation as the result of yet unpublished research.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD impressive triangle breakout targets $235
Bitcoin Cash is reacting positively on Monday following a mundane trading session over the weekend. The 2% gains on the day follow a remarkable breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern that has been forming since Tues last week.
Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD confined to a range amid directionless trading
Litecoin has been moving inside a horizontal channel since September 24. The sixth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $3.5 billion has lost over 2% in recent 24 hours to trade at $54.59 at the time of writing.
Tron prrice analysis: TRX/USD supported by rising trendline
At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0148. The coin has reversed the gains of the previous day, losing about 2.5% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid range-bound trading with bullish bias.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD takes off from Asian low, still vulnerable to further losses
ETH/USD hit the recent high at $186.00 on October 1 and has been sliding ever since. During early Asian hours on Monday, the second-largest coin touched the ground below $170.00. While the coin managed to recover from the intraday low of $168.83 to trade at $172.50 at the time of writing, the bearish sentiments are still prevalent.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Back to the drawing board
Once again, Bitcoin bulls attacked critical resistance levels, and once again they failed. While bears have yet to prove their dominance with driving BTC/USD below at least $8,000, the general technical picture looks unsettling.