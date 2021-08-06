Nasdaq-listed mining firm Bitfarms’ said its bitcoin (BTC, +5.94%) generation rate climbed 47.5% in July, producing a total of 391 BTC, its best month to date.
Bitfarms' monthly Bitcoin production has almost doubled since the start of the year, averaging around 13 BTC per day, according to a statement Thursday.
Fortune estimates that Bitfarms scored $14 million in profit in July, 80% more than in February, its lowest-output month of 2021.
The Canadian company has deposited 96% of the mined bitcoins, worth $69 million at July 31 prices, into custody, it said. The company expects to keep adding bitcoin to its balance sheet as output increases, said Emiliano Grodzki, Bitfarms founder and CEO.
Bitfarms now accounts for 1.5% of the global bitcoin hashrate and is North America's largest publicly traded miner, it said.
The firm uses more than 99% hydroelectricity, it said.
Bitfarms shares rose 15% to close at $5.13.
The information provided in this article is for general information purposes only. No information, materials, services and other content provided in this article constitute solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or any financial, investment, or other advice. Seek independent professional consultation in the form of legal, financial and fiscal advice before making and investment decision. The infromation provided in the article is »as is«, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, about its completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability. Any reliance placed on such information is strictly at your own risk.
