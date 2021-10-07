Bitcoin ran through key technical resistance levels on Wednesday, strengthening a bullish bias, and extended gains Thursday.
The cryptocurrency jumped above $55,000 yesterday, breaching the downtrend line connecting the April high of $64,801 and September highs near $52,000.
Buyers also flipped the horizontal resistance at $53,000 into support, having taken out a significant hurdle at $51,109 earlier in the day. That level marked the widely tracked 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the September sell-off.
“BTC/USD technicals flipped into the bullish territory after breaking above a key trend line,” research boutique Delphi Digital said in its daily analysis. “The move was catalyzed by significant spot buying at the North American open.”
The breakout has exposed highs near $60,000 registered in the first half of May – more so, as the recent bullish move is backed by a pick-up in trading volumes and accumulation by whales, that is investors with large amounts of the cryptocurrency.
Since Sep. 28, daily cumulative spot trading volume on top tier exchanges – Binance, FTX and Coinbase – has nearly doubled to $45 billion, Delphi Digital noted.
According to data tracking firm Santiment, whale traders began accumulating coins in late September, kicking off the rally. Those holding between 100 and 10,000 BTC accumulated 70,000 BTC on Sept. 25, the most in a single day for this group since July 2019.
Bitcoin was trading near $54,600, representing a 13.4% gain for the week. The market saw a bigger rise of over 15% in the final week of April.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC takes center stage while altcoins disappear into the shadow
Bitcoin price showed a massive uptick in buying pressure, which could be driven by the expected launch of BTC Futures ETF in October. While investors put their capital into BTC, altcoins continue to show no strength.
Shiba Inu price still has more room to go up despite 300% gains
Shiba Inu bulls have had a lot of fun since they got going on Monday. With price action in SHIB going vertical, it was not easy for bulls who came late to join the party. However, a few key levels can be identified as price action will relax after the heated bull run.
MATIC price to correct before Polygon enters 55% bull rally
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Polygon will breakout.
Solona price eyes 22% breakout as SOL directional bias vanishes
Solana price is showing an affinity to move higher, but its price action is resulting in the development of a bearish structure in the short term.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.