An analyst who predicted the bitcoin (BTC, -1.84%) mid-May price slide says the cryptocurrency’s current range play is likely to be resolved on the higher side.
“The consolidation phase itself is neutral, but we think a breakout is more likely than a breakdown,” Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies, said in a research note published on Monday. “Intermediate-term momentum has been improving based on the MACD histogram.”
Bitcoin has been trading between $30,000 and $40,000 since late May. The price range has narrowed further in the past two weeks, with bulls unwilling to send prices above $36,000 and sellers refusing to step in below $32,000.
A big move looks overdue and could be bullish, as the weekly chart MACD histogram, an indicator used to gauge trend strength and trend changes, has turned higher, having bottomed out in mid-June.
Bitcoin weekly chart
Source: Fairlead Strategies, TradingView
The consecutive shallow bars below the zero line indicate seller exhaustion.
The relative strength index continues to indicate oversold conditions with a below-30 print. “Intermediate-term oversold conditions have generated stabilization above $30,000, which has proven to be strong support for bitcoin,” Stockton said.
According to Stockton, the expected breakout would be confirmed on consecutive daily UTC closes above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $35,500. That would the doors to the next resistance level, near $44,000.
The 50-day SMA is one of the most widely-tracked technical lines. Stockton mentioned it as the level to defend for the bulls back in April, when prices were trading well above average. The SMA support was breached on April 20 and was followed by a sell-off in May.
At press time, bitcoin is trading little changed on the day near $33,200. A break below the long-held support at $30,000 could invite chart-driven sellers. However, Stockton sees a low probability of a range breakdown.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC anticipates reversal as altcoins wait patiently
Bitcoin price is close to setting up an equal low or a lower low, which could kick-start the run-up to $40,000. Ethereum price has sliced through an immediate demand zone and might sweep below $2,000. Ripple price is holding steady, awaiting a surge in bullish momentum to propel it higher.
Terra bulls overshoot, 20% downswing likely
Terra price has been on a constant uptrend since it bottomed on June 22. As LUNA comes exceptionally close to the high probability reversal zone, it is likely that a reversal will ensue.
Axie Infinity leaves competitors in dust as AXS price contemplates correction after new all-time high
Axie Infinity has blown the competition out of the stadium as it becomes the top-grossing dApp in terms of cumulative protocol revenue generated over the past month. Its ascent has left extremely popular dApps in the dust, painting a picture of its recent traction.
Binance Launchpad might have banned all Chinese users
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has banned Chinese users from its token launch platform. Chinese Journalist Colin Wu confirmed that the ban is temporary with no official comments from Binance. Traders in China have access to the trading platform and the rest of its products in the Binance ecosystem.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.