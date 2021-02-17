-
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is breaking above the psychological $50,000 resistance level. Bullish price action remains dominant and strong - and without a trace of weakness.
-
The BTC/USD bullish break above the $50k resistance is also a potential break above the small rising wedge chart pattern. Let’s review the targets and waves.
-
Support is expected between $40k and $50k after hitting the $57.5k target. The most likely support levels are $47-$50k zone.
How far can the uptrend go? This article provides our best guess based on Elliott Wave, Fibonacci, and price swing patterns.
Price charts and technical analysis
-
The immediate target could be the -27.2% Fibonacci target at $52.5k.
-
But a break higher towards two -61.8% Fib targets at $57.5k is likely.
-
The Fibonacci targets are based on the bounce at the 50% Fibonacci support zone (blue box) of the wave 4 (purple).
-
Recently the target was hit (green box) and it did create a pause within the uptrend. But not enough to create a deeper pullback.
-
The uptrend is firmly in control with all moving averages aligned and an uptrend channel with a steep angle.
-
The current push up could be completing a wave 3 (pink) followed by another wave 4-5 (pink).
-
The broken $50 resistance could now act as support and a potential bouncing spot.
Once the wave 3-4-5 (pink) is completed, a larger pullback is possible. But price action is likely to find support quickly. Especially when considering the strong uptrend.
On the 1 hour chart, a bullish breakout is taking place right now. But some smaller pullback (orange arrows) to the broken resistance (green box) and the 21 ema zone is always possible.
At the support, price action could make a bullish bounce to push higher (green arrow) in wave 5 (blue) of a wave 5 (grey).
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price suffers rejection but technicals remain bullish as key support holds
BTC/USD regains above $49,000, currently near $49,320, while extending the late Tuesday’s recovery moves from the mid-$47,000s. In doing so, the crypto major eyes the record top, flashed the previous day, as earlier pullback couldn’t conquer the key support.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP targets $0.60 after crucial rebound
Ripple consolidates recent gains while witnessing a pullback from the day’s high of $0.5305 to currently down 1.25% near $0.5130 during early Wednesday. It’s worth mentioning that the latest weakness accompanies downbeat MACD and RSI conditions.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH aims for a quick run-up to $1,900 if vital support holds
Ethereum hit a new all-time high at $1,871 on February 13 and after a brief correction, it looks ready for another leg up as long as ETH bulls can hold a key support level. It seems that large investors have continued to accumulate even more Ethereum despite the new all-time highs.
Dogecoin price in danger of a full-blown reversal as the hype around DOGE fades away
In his last tweet about Dogecoin, Elon Musk gave an ultimatum to Dogecoin whales to vacate their positions. Musk believes that DOGE is great and will ‘fully support it’ if the concentration of large holders goes down.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.