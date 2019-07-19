The most activity was seen at 1 AM UTC for cryptocurrency markets followed by midnight according to LongHash.

It was typically caused by the crossing in trading hours between Asia and North America.

Research conducted by LongHash revealed the high activity for cryptocurrency markets, this was based on crypto price archives from large American crypto exchange and wallet service Coinbase.

LongHash also compiled data from Crypto Data Download about Coinbase prices for their research; over the period from July 6, 2017 to July 2, 2019 and analyzed hourly high and low prices for each hour of each day.

They compared each hour to the other 23 hours of each day, finding that 1 AM UTC saw the most activity on crypto markets followed by midnight over the analyzed period, which occurs during the crossing trading hours in Asia and North America.