- Bitcoin looks bearish in the short run with the local support around $9,600.
- The longer-term perspective remains bullish as long as the price stays above $8,800.
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $9,780, mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours. The first digital asset has been range-bound with bearish bias after the retreat below $10,000 on Monday. Currently, Bitcoin's market capitalization is registered at $178.1 billion, which is 63.3% of the total market of digital assets.
Currently, over 82% of all Bitcoin addresses are in the green zone, which means that an overwhelming majority of holders are making money. While this positive long-term signal implies that Bitcoin is poised for further growth, the short-term technical setup looks bearish.
The short-term picture is bearish
Thus, on the intraday charts, BTC/USD broke below SMA100 1-hour at $9,890. Now this area serves as an initial resistance that separates BTC from a stronger barrier of $10,000. Bitcoin will need to see a sustainable move above this area to claim that the correction is over.
However, considering that 1-hour RSI stays flat in a neutral position, we may suggest that BTC/USD will continue moving in the current range with strong support on approach to $9,600. This area served as a formidable resistance during the previous week; now, it is reinforced by SMA200 1-hour located on approach. BTC bears will have a hard time trying to clear this barrier. Once they succeed, the sell-off will gain traction with the next focus on $9,300. This support is created by 38.2 Fibo retracement for the downside move from July 2019 high to December 2019 low.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
The longer-term view remains positive
This view is shared by a popular crypto Twitter analyst Parabolic Thies, who believes that BTC bears would find support at $9,600-$9,400. However, the expert believes that the bullish trend stays intact as long as BTC trades above $8,800.
$BTC dropping from $10.2k - $9.8k as of now. This is expected. No need to start worrying unless support at $8.8k is breached.
On the daily chart, $8,800 is reinforced by SMA200 daily. BTC/USD has been trading above this area since January 27. Also, a golden cross created by SMA50 and SMA100 daily implies more growth for BTC.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
