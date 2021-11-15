The immediate resistance is seen at $68,990, the record high reached on Wednesday following the release of a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data. The move was quickly undone with prices falling to $62,500 on renewed fears of faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Friday’s defense of $62,500 and the subsequent recovery have established another higher low on the daily chart and reinforced the flag breakout confirmed last Monday. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is biased bullish with an above 50 print.

“BTC has broken out of the Flag pattern, and buying momentum is expected to continue,” MintingM, a Mumbai-based crypto asset management company, said in its weekly market report. “Bitcoin could break the six-figure mark in Q4.”

