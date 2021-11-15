Bitcoin bounced to $66,000 on Monday, partially erasing the losses from last Wednesday. Technical charts signal an impending boost from a bullish continuation pattern.
-
“BTC has broken out of the Flag pattern, and buying momentum is expected to continue,” MintingM, a Mumbai-based crypto asset management company, said in its weekly market report. “Bitcoin could break the six-figure mark in Q4.”
-
A bull flag represents consolidation after a notable uptrend. It’s a pause that usually recharges the bulls’ engines for a continued move higher.
-
Friday’s defense of $62,500 and the subsequent recovery have established another higher low on the daily chart and reinforced the flag breakout confirmed last Monday. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is biased bullish with an above 50 print.
-
The immediate resistance is seen at $68,990, the record high reached on Wednesday following the release of a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data. The move was quickly undone with prices falling to $62,500 on renewed fears of faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
-
Eqonex, a Singapore-based crypto exchange, foresees a rally to $88,000.
-
Eqonex mentioned $58,500 as the level to defend for bulls in its weekend newsletter, while MintingM cited $58,000 as key support.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
