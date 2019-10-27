Bitcoin has taken a so-far $2180 leap, its most powerful rally in nearly a year, since Thursday evening, when Rick's Picks issued a 'buy' signal on YouTube and Facebook. It was triggered when a widely tracked bitcoin trading vehicle with the symbol BRTI touched $7609 a day earlier. That represented a spectacular fall from the $13,855 peak reached in June. 'Mechanical' buy and sell signals are a salient feature of the Hidden Pivot Method, and they tend to work best when trading vehicles are at their most violent and evasive. That means the entry points themselves are often scary, since they typically occur opposite steep trends. The timing of this signal was somewhat surprising, since earlier this month some big banks Facebook had corralled into supporting its planned Libra cryptocurrency backed away from a deal.
Some reports attributed the ballistic rally to a statement by Chinese President Xi Jinping that was supportive of efforts in China to expand the realm of blockchain money. One account cited trendline support for bitcoin near the price where it bottomed, but the chart washaphazardly drawnand unpersuasive. Nor did this report or any other offer an inkling as to how high bitcoin might go if it has indeed bottomed. We'd suggest using Rick's Picks' target at $21,032 if you are crazy enough to trade this vehicle. This Hidden Pivot resistance is shown in the chart. The pattern from which it was derived is somewhat unconventional, and that's why we are not offering any guarantees. Lest you jump on this trade to get rich quick, please note that BRTI, which tracks bitcoin bids and offers in real time across many markets, could still relapse to as low as $6166 before putting in a bottom.
Rick’s Picks trading ‘touts’ are for educational purposes only. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. (See full disclaimer at https://www.rickackerman.com/)
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is not a threat to fiat currencies, says Galaxy Digital’s CEO Mike Novogratz
The recent Bitcoin price drop was mere coincidence with Mark Zuckerberg’s hearing the U.S. House Financial Services Committee according to the CEO of Galaxy Digital Michael Novogratz. The former hedge fund manager says that the price movement occurs due to a number of inputs.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD recovery capped by SMA100 on a daily chart – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2774, staying close to the intraday high. The third digital asset has gained over 2.6% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid slow recovery on the cryptocurrency market after a sharp sell-off earlier this week.
Litecoin market overview: Goodbye $50, hello $20
The drop in Litecoin price should not come as a surprise to investors. The drop is only a continuation to the downtrend that kicked off when LTC/USD was rejected at $145 in June.
Bitcoin Cash market update: From the ashes, BCH/USD rises
Bitcoin Cash is readying to tackle the resistance at $220. This comes after a marvelous recovery movement from the lows recently recorded at $197.78. The upward retracement has touched ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.