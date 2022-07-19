Bitcoin rose 2.9% on Monday, ending the day around $21.5K, and continuing to test the $22K level on Tuesday morning. So far, we are seeing an intensification of selling as buyers push the price up into the 23K area.

Ethereum jumped 9.9% to $1480 and is already above $1500 in early Tuesday trading. The rise in recent days is almost a mirror image of the decline from June 10 to 18.

Except for XRP, which is down 1.5%, the top altcoins add between 0.6% (BNB) and 4.3% (Solana). The total capitalisation of the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap, rose 2% overnight to $1.02 trillion.

Bitcoin is encountering increased resistance to its 50-day simple moving average approach. This line often acts as an indicator of a short-term trend in the markets. Notably, the Nasdaq100 sold off profusely on Monday night to climb above its line but closed the day below it.

The market dynamics so far suggest a continued bearish trend in the financial markets’ most closely monitored retail investors and media sectors.

Nevertheless, it is worth noting that Ethereum has successfully surpassed its 50-day average, while the dollar index is losing for the third consecutive trading session, indicating a timid recovery in demand for risky assets.

The cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index climbed 10 points to 30, its highest level since April 11 and moving away from ‘extreme fear’ territory to ‘fear’.

A June report by Coinbase indicates that speculators were behind the fall in the crypto market, taking massive loans. In addition, according to Arcane Research, miners sold about a quarter of their bitcoin holdings last month to cover running costs. At the same time, long-term holders of bitcoin hardly ever sell it.

Former top Blackrock executive Edward Dowd said that, over time, Bitcoin may surpass gold due to its unique characteristics, such as ease of transaction, transparency, and decentralisation.