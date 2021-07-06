Bitcoin.org is being hit with an "absolutely massive" distributed denial of service attack, according to the site's pseudo operator.

Shortly after being entwined in a legal decision in the U.K., the Bitcoin.org website is facing another battle, this time on the technical front.

According to the site’s pseudonymous operator, Cobra, Bitcoin.org is being hit with an “absolutely massive” distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

Decrypt reported on Monday that the attackers demanded 0.5 bitcoin (BTC, -2.32%) ($17,012) to have the site’s services and operations restored to normal.

CoinDesk attempted to contact Cobra to discuss the issue but did not hear back by press time.

https://t.co/OsFgRFRRZb getting hit with an absolutely massive DDoS attack and a ransom demand to send Bitcoin or they'll continue.



I don't think I've been this offended in a while. Ungrateful scum. — Cøbra (@CobraBitcoin) July 5, 2021

DDoS is a type of cyber attack that targets a site’s host or its infrastructure by flooding the host with request traffic that then overwhelms the system and renders it inoperable.

The attack is the latest development for the site, which is designed to educate and instruct others on how to buy and sell the crypto.

Last week, London’s High Court awarded nChain Chief Scientist Craig Wright a default judgment because Cobra, not wishing to reveal their true identity, decided not to show. The court ruled that Bitcoin.org discontinue hosting its copy of the Bitcoin white paper.