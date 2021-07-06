Bitcoin.org is being hit with an "absolutely massive" distributed denial of service attack, according to the site's pseudo operator.
Shortly after being entwined in a legal decision in the U.K., the Bitcoin.org website is facing another battle, this time on the technical front.
According to the site’s pseudonymous operator, Cobra, Bitcoin.org is being hit with an “absolutely massive” distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.
Decrypt reported on Monday that the attackers demanded 0.5 bitcoin (BTC, -2.32%) ($17,012) to have the site’s services and operations restored to normal.
CoinDesk attempted to contact Cobra to discuss the issue but did not hear back by press time.
https://t.co/OsFgRFRRZb getting hit with an absolutely massive DDoS attack and a ransom demand to send Bitcoin or they'll continue.— Cøbra (@CobraBitcoin) July 5, 2021
I don't think I've been this offended in a while. Ungrateful scum.
DDoS is a type of cyber attack that targets a site’s host or its infrastructure by flooding the host with request traffic that then overwhelms the system and renders it inoperable.
The attack is the latest development for the site, which is designed to educate and instruct others on how to buy and sell the crypto.
Last week, London’s High Court awarded nChain Chief Scientist Craig Wright a default judgment because Cobra, not wishing to reveal their true identity, decided not to show. The court ruled that Bitcoin.org discontinue hosting its copy of the Bitcoin white paper.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ETH discovers momentum, while BTC and XRP stuck in quicksand
BTC gains 1.66% for the week but registers the lowest weekly volume since the beginning of April. ETH logs a 17.05% gain for the week, marking the best week since the beginning of April, but volume evaporates.
SafeMoon price vulnerable to new correction to $0.00000285
SafeMoon price attempt at a cup completion cheat pattern fails as rookie cryptocurrency retests the May 23 low of $0.00000285. Volume profile shows no jump, suggesting that pullback was due to a lack of buying rather than increased selling.
XRP price is technically all about triangles, Ripple eyes $0.80
XRP price was blessed as well this weekend with the overall positive recovery in cryptocurrencies. The majors like Bitcoin and Ethereum made solid profits, but sentiment shifted on with profit-taking that erased the gains from the past weekend.
Dogecoin price fails to rally as Elon Musk shifts allegiances to ‘Baby Doge Coin’
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a narrow range as investors move to newer meme coins. This range-bound move for DOGE is similar to what other similar cryptocurrencies are experiencing as the hype around them withers away.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.