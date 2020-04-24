Bitcoin approaches the halving, could it be about to complete a Wolf Wave. Nictrades shows you how she uses technical analysis to read the markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours.
The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
