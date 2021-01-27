Bitcoin prices are still failing to record any decent gains. Having said this, the bulls are still trying to keep the price above the psychological support of $30K. However, given the price action, it seems like that there is no strength left in this move and bulls may struggle to keep the price above the $30K. Hence, it is highly likely that we may see the price moving below this level.

Overall, the bull trend is still in place as the price is still trading above the 50, 100 and 200-day SMA on the daily time frame. As long as the price continues to trade above this price, hopes will remain alive for another bull rally. However, if the price breaks below the 50-day SMA and remains below this average, then we may see more weakness.

The RSI has certainly moved away from an oversold and it is now trading near the oversold part. This means that a bull rally may take place.

The near term resistance is at $36 while the support is at 28,726K.