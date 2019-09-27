The cryptocurrency market lived through a heart-breaking week.

There are several reasons that might have led to the decline.

Cryptocurrency market lived through a hard week as Bitcoin and all major altcoins crashed to multi-month lows and stayed under strong bearish pressure into the end of the week. Bitcoin touched the area below $8,000 twice amid panic selling and growing concerns about the immediate future of the digital asset. While hardcore crypto enthusiasts and so-called HODLers are consistent and unfailing in their belief in Bitcoin, other people may be less strong when they see the asset losing over 20% of its value in just five days. At the time of writing, the total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation is just $211 billion, while Bitcoin dominance index is 67.8%.

What’s going on on the market

The massive sell-off on the market is the hottest topic out there. The cryptocurrency community is desperate to find the reasons and logical explanations for the bloodbath we are in. Typically for this class of assets, the clear drivers behind the sell-off remain unknown; however, there are several theories on the topic circulating in the social media.

Many commentators tend to blame Bakkt tepid launch. The ICE-backed trading platform for deliverable Bitcoin futures failed to live up tot he hype in the run-up to the actual launch. Daily trading volumes on the platform are insignificant so far and much lower than on CME at the start. Many experts point out that CME was launched under more favorable conditions as the market was on the rise, but their opponents point out that deliverable futures should have spurred interest in purchasing Bitcoins rather than short-selling them via cash-settled derivatives.

Crypto whales manipulations and insider trading are also among the usual suspects. According to the recent research conducted by Arcane Research, Bitcoin price tends to decrease ahead of Bitcoin futures settlement dates on CME. While the true reasons for this trend are unclear, experts believe that it can hardly be a coincidence.

Apart from that, we received quite a number of whale alerts this week. Thus someone moved 10 million USDT from Tether Treasury to Poloniex account. Earlier this week it has become known that Tether minted 15 new coins to the tune of $15 million. Also, someone moved 250 million XRP tokens between unknown accounts. Sure enough, all these movements might have quite innocent explanations, but they look suspiciously weird, especially when the market is in the tailspin.

BTC/USD, daily chart

On a daily chart, BTC/USD broke free from the descending channel visible on a daily chart. The price moved forcefully below the lower boundary at $9,500 and extended decline towards the next critical barrier created by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) at $8,300. However, this support also gave in and allowed for an extended sell-off towards $7,728, which is the lowest level since the beginning of June. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering around $8,000; however, the upside momentum is nowhere to be seen as of yet.

The nearest strong support is created by a confluence of the recent low and SMA100 on a weekly chart. Once it is out of the way, the downside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $7,200 (the lower line of weekly Bollinger Band) and psychological barrier at $7,000. Notably, last time BTC/USD traded below SMA100 weekly in May.

On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move at least above the lower boundary of the recent descending channel at $9,500 for the recovery to gain traction. This move will open up the way towards $9,000 and $9,800 (the middle line of one-day Bollinger Band). Meanwhile, the ultimate resistance is created by SMA50 daily (currently at $10,150). This SMA has been limiting BTC recovery since the beginning of August. Numerous attempts to settle above this trendline failed to yield results.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays on the oversold territory both on daily and weekly charts, which implies the imminent upside correction after a strong sell-off. However, the indicator points downwards and show no signs of reversal as of yet. It means that the price may retest the recent lows before the correction starts.

The Forecast Poll of experts worsened significantly since the previous week. Expectations on weekly and quarterly timeframes are neutral, monthly forecasts are mostly bearish. The average price forecasts are well below 9,000.

