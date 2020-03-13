Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement

Bitcoin recovered from the multi-month low, but the upside momentum has yet to gain traction.

Further price development may create a buying opportunity.

Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $5,600, which is 18% higher from the beginning of the day. Bitcoin's market dominance settled at 64.3%, mostly unchanged from the previous week, as altcoins have been doing just as badly. Bitcoin's average daily trading volume spiked to $79 billion, while the number of large transactions increased to 13.7k, creating a divergence with the price movements.

Over $50 billion were wiped away from the market in two days amid the scary bloodbath in the traditional capital markets triggered by the fear of the potential impact of the Coronavirus on the worldwide economy. Investors hit the panic button and just sold everything they could possibly sell as liquidity disappeared fast. Meanwhile, 30-days volatility exploded and hit 109%, the highest level in over a year.

BTC/USD: Technical picture

Bitcoin dropped below SMA200 weekly for the first time in history and it was really scary. while the price managed to regain ground, the upside momentum is still weak, while the long-term RSIs both on weekly and daily charts point downwards, which means that the sell-off may not be over just yet.

According to Intotheblock data, only 41% of active Bitcoin addresses are in the money at the current price. Amid the collapse below $4,000, the figure dropped to 39% and that was the worst number on history. The positioning data. provided by Intotheblock, implies that the sell-off may be resumed if the price fails to move above the resistance created between $5,800 and $6,000 as there is a cluster of addresses that have their breakeven point around those levels.

Once $6,000 is out of the way, the recovery may be extended towards December 2019 low of $6,432. This resistance separates the coin from $7,000-$7,100 reinforced by SMA100 weekly. The recovery may be just as violent, provided that there are some positive changes in the global markets and the signs that the macroeconomic risks are contained. However, at this stage, this scenario is a bit farfetched, while the best-case scenario implies a consolidation at the current levels with frequent ups and downs.

On the downside, SMA200 weekly at $5,500 is the line in the sand for BTC bulls that should be protected at all costs. If it is broken for the second time, the sell-off may gain traction once again and bring BTC/USD below $4,000 in a twinkling of an eye. There very few meaningful support levels below $4,000 that can stop the sell-off from snowballing.

BTC/USD daily chart

Buying opportunity or what?

Yesterday the FXStreet reported that Fear and Greed Index dropped to 14, which corresponded to extreme fear. By now the value has dropped to 10, which means that the market is almost frantic with horror as the a value of 0 means an absolute fear. The previous all-time low was registered in September 2019 at 12.

Buy, when people are fearful and sell when they are greedy - is a popular investor's maxima often promoted by Warren Buffet. When it comes to cryptocurrency, some traders try to apply the same logic, suggesting that panic creates buying opportunities. Thus, Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of DCGco, announced that he was going to buy more Bitcoins.

The same view is shared by Mark W. Yusko from Morgan Geek Capital. He believes that the price is bound to recover:

Day after 1987 Crash friend asked prof at ND how he felt, he said “happiest day of my life...” Surprised, a friend asked “Why?” He said “we just had huge downside volatility, the way averages work, I’m guaranteed upside volatility from here...”

An opposite opinion is expressed by many Bitcoin critics including Peter Schiff and Nouriel Roubini. Some cryptocurrency experts are also cautious as it is hard to predict how the market will behave during the series of black swan events. Josh Rager, a founder of Blockroots.com commented:

This is Bitcoin's first experience with an economic Black Swan and recession. Remember, Satoshi didn't develop Bitcoin until after the last financial crisis. All thinking of "Bitcoin must do this/or that" needs to get thrown out the window. We have no idea how Bitcoin will react.

Whatever the future has in store for us, traders and investors both in crypto space and on traditional financial markets should tread with care and avoid rash acts.

The Forecast Poll showed a significant decrease in price expectations on all time frames. The experts are mildly positive on a weekly basis, but on monthly and quarterly time frames, bearish sentiments prevail. Following the recent price collapse, all expectations are below $6,000.