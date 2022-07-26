Bitcoin we wrote: bulls failed to hold prices above 23000/22500, killing the buy signal.

All is lost for the bull as the bear trend resumes.

Ripple cannot build upward momentum & is stuck in a narrow sideways trend.

Ethereum break of support at 1500/1450 this morning is a sell signal.

We reached 1630.

Daily analysis

Bitcoin had their chance to beat 200 week moving average re The break below 22200 targeted 21400/200 & 21000/20900, being hit as I write over night & further losses are expected now of course to 20500/400, perhaps as far as 20100/20000. Eventually we should hit 19000/18900.

First resistance at 22100/300. Strong resistance at 22900/23000. We need a break back above 23000 for a buy signal initially targeting 24600/700.

Ripple broke support at 3450/3400 & a break below 3300 resumes the 8 month bear trend initially targeting 3200 & 3130/20. Further losses test the July low at 3040/20 - I doubt this will hold!

First resistance at 3400/3450. Strong resistance at 3550/3600.

Ethereum breaks support at 1500/1450 for a sell signal targeting 1400, 1320, probably as far as 1250.

Bulls need prices above 1500 but we meet resistance again at 1550/1575.