Blockchain announced a new partnership with BitPay.

The deal will allow paying for goods and services with digital coins in a secure way.

One of the most popular cryptocurrency wallets for bitcoin, Blockchain wallet, has announced a partnership with the leading payment processing service BitPay.

"Say hello to easier crypto payments our latest blog introduces a new way to spend bitcoin on your favorite internet items (think: giftcards.. travel.. jewelry) right from your web or mobile Wallet,”the official Twitter announcement reads.

Blockchain Wallet hopes to foster Bitcoin’s mass adoption and everyday usage as a new integration with BitPay will make it easier for people to pay for products and services in digital money.

"We’re excited to see this new addition connect our Wallet users to the world of merchants that accept Bitcoin (and soon other cryptos) as a payment method — one of the key ways to interact with and grow the digital asset ecosystem.”

According to Blockchain representatives, the wallet users will be able to pay for a variety of goods and services with Bitcoins in a wide network of BitPay partner stores, without disclosing their private keys.

"Now, you can simply copy or scan the invoice and complete the payment using your Blockchain Wallet." the company writes in its blog post.

BitPay has processed cryptocurrency payments to the tune of over $2.8 billion since 2011. In the previous year, the customers of the service performed transactions worth over $1 billion. As IT vendors and law firms have started accepting digital assets, the company'' revenues from B2B segment surged 225% in 2018 as compared to 2018.

It is worth noting, that recently, BitPay blocked the transaction worth $100,000. It was a donation to save Amazon rainforest from fires. According to Amazon Watch, the payment was declined as it was too big.