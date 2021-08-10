Bitcoin is up about 20% over the past week, compared to a 25% rise in ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market value.

Bitcoin (BTC) is roughly flat over the past 24 hours as the rally near $45,000 appears exhausted. Short-term overbought signals could encourage profit-taking, although buyers will likely return around the $38,000 to $40,000 support zone.

Bitcoin is up about 20% over the past week, compared to a 25% rise in ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market value.

Bitcoin four-hour price chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI. Source: TradingView