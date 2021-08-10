Bitcoin is up about 20% over the past week, compared to a 25% rise in ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market value.

Bitcoin (BTC) is roughly flat over the past 24 hours as the rally near $45,000 appears exhausted. Short-term overbought signals could encourage profit-taking, although buyers will likely return around the $38,000 to $40,000 support zone.

Bitcoin is up about 20% over the past week, compared to a 25% rise in ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market value.

Bitcoin four-hour price chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI. Source: TradingView

  • The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart registered lower highs and is declining from overbought territory. Typically, short-term overbought signals precede price declines of about 5% to 10%.
  • Initial support is seen at the $40,000 breakout level, which resolved a two-month consolidation to the upside.
  • Bitcoin will need to hold above the 200-day moving average, currently around $45,000, to confirm a reversal of the intermediate-term downtrend since April.

All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC and altcoins begin to undo gains

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC and altcoins begin to undo gains

Bitcoin price witnessed the second leg of its rally that originated on July 20 but failed to produce a convincing close above a crucial support level. Moreover, a technical indicator is flashing a sell signal, further supporting a downswing. 

More Cryptocurrencies news

Dogecoin price flashes top signal, DOGE to consolidate before resuming rally

Dogecoin price flashes top signal, DOGE to consolidate before resuming rally

Dogecoin price could see further consolidation before continuing its rally. A technical indicator suggests that DOGE has printed a local top, and the canine-themed token could retest critical support levels before making its next big move. 

More Dogecoin News

VeChain targets $1 billion market as VET price contemplates 22% ascent

VeChain targets $1 billion market as VET price contemplates 22% ascent

VeChain price is currently consolidating below the equilibrium as the bullish momentum slows down. While this sideways movement could lead to a breakout in either direction, investors can expect a move higher considering the general market structure of Bitcoin price and VeChain's new entrance into the Chinese pet food market.

More VeChain News

Litecoin price eyes 21% ascent as LTC leveraged token undergoes reverse token split

Litecoin price eyes 21% ascent as LTC leveraged token undergoes reverse token split

Litecoin price is currently experiencing a decreased bullish momentum, which could result in a sideways movement or a pullback. While this retracement is necessary, it will provide buyers an opportunity to book profits and come back stronger.

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location