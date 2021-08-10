Bitcoin (BTC) is roughly flat over the past 24 hours as the rally near $45,000 appears exhausted. Short-term overbought signals could encourage profit-taking, although buyers will likely return around the $38,000 to $40,000 support zone.
Bitcoin is up about 20% over the past week, compared to a 25% rise in ether, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin four-hour price chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI.
Source: TradingView
-
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart registered lower highs and is declining from overbought territory. Typically, short-term overbought signals precede price declines of about 5% to 10%.
-
Initial support is seen at the $40,000 breakout level, which resolved a two-month consolidation to the upside.
-
Bitcoin will need to hold above the 200-day moving average, currently around $45,000, to confirm a reversal of the intermediate-term downtrend since April.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
