Bitcoin (BTC) fell 5.58% in the last few hours and is currently trading at $29,500 after the daily candle close.
The move mimicked the price action on June 1 when the world's largest cryptocurrency tumbled from $32,000 to below $30,000.
Despite the drop, bitcoin remains in a relatively tight trading range of $32,000 to $28,000, with price rarely deviating since early May.
The lack of volatility has translated to a slight decline in trading volume, with bitcoin rarely exceeding $30 billion in daily volume.
More than $218 million worth of positions on derivative exchanges have been liquidated in the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass.
The cryptocurrency once again showed positive correlation to equities during the sell-off, as Nasdaq futures experienced a 0.95% decline at the same time as bitcoin's plunge from $31,600 to $29,000.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
