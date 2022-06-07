The cryptocurrency once again showed positive correlation to equities during the sell-off, as Nasdaq futures experienced a 0.95% decline at the same time as bitcoin's plunge from $31,600 to $29,000.

More than $218 million worth of positions on derivative exchanges have been liquidated in the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell 5.58% in the last few hours and is currently trading at $29,500 after the daily candle close.

