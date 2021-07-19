Bitcoin (BTC) is stuck in a month-long downtrend as traders experienced choppy conditions over the past few days. A break below $30,000 is likely given the loss of upside momentum and strong resistance on the charts.
The cryptocurrency was trading around $31,000 at press time and is down about 5% over the past week.
Bitcoin four-hour price chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI.
Source: TradingView
-
The 50-period moving average on the four-hour chart is sloping downwards, which indicates a declining trend over the past month.
-
Immediate resistance is seen around $32,000 and $34,000, which could limit upside if buyers return at support.
-
The relative strength index (RSI) is not yet oversold on the four-hour and daily charts. This means sellers are in control as buyers await lower support levels.
-
If $30,000 is broken, the next level of support is seen around $27,000, which is a 60% retracement from the March 2020 price low.
-
Bitcoin’s current sideways trading is similar to the June-November 2018 range between $5,900 and $7,400, which preceded further selling as the bear market advanced.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Is SafeMoon a Ponzi scheme? Investors grow concerned
SafeMoon price has been on a slow downtrend as its range tightens, indicating that the volatility has dried up. The price action resembles an awful lot to Bitcoin.
NFTs popularity explodes while the crypto markets bleed
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have become increasingly popular, and sales volumes on NFT marketplaces have soared higher in the first half of 2021. More brands are jumping in on the NFT craze, and in China, tech giant Alibaba is leading the adoption of this trend.
Dogecoin price continues to tumble after Elon Musk’s tweet, DOGE contemplates 78% decline
Dogecoin price has dropped massively since its peak in April. This steady decline is approaching a crucial demand barrier, a breakdown of which could lead to a cascading sell-off.
XRP price prepares for 12% decline as David Tice warns of market meltdown
XRP price is currently hovering above a crucial demand zone, a bounce from which failed to produce a higher high. Such a development indicates that the buying pressure is relatively weaker.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.