Bitcoin (BTC) is stuck in a month-long downtrend as traders experienced choppy conditions over the past few days. A break below $30,000 is likely given the loss of upside momentum and strong resistance on the charts.

The cryptocurrency was trading around $31,000 at press time and is down about 5% over the past week.

Bitcoin four-hour price chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI.

Source: TradingView