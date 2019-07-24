Bitcoin remains extremely popular in Venezuela, given the faltering economic picture in the country.

There is much depreciation in value of Venezuelan Bolivars, as it barely holds on, with the country’s inflation rate has grown beyond ten million percent (10,000,000%) mark.



