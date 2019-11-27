Hello traders,
Price on BTC/USD can now be unfolding a three-wave correction from the highs, after bitcoin unfolded an impulsive structure from the 6512 low. We are tracking wave b of b/ii, which can be a triangle in progress, and which points towards the 6900/6820 possible support region.
BTC/USD, 1h
