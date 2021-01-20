Cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading - tradinglounge.com
Overview: Tracking few market patterns, the 35000 is a critical support for the bullish patterns
Bitcoin Elliott Wave :Elliott Wave triangle pattern completing.
Trading Levels: Medium Level ML4|40,000 required as support for a move to 50K
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Long on 37000 or wait for 40K to become the tested support
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum cools off as miners book profits en masse, prices still look primed to rebound
Ethereum price reached $1,440 on Coinbase, a new all-time high before plummeting to a low of $1,234. It seems that ETH miners have been selling a lot in the past few weeks as their balances have dropped below 1 million ETH for the first time since the price hit $1,000.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT begins corrective downtrend towards $10
Polkadot had a massive run to its all-time high of $19.4 on January 16, reaching a market capitalization of $16 billion and placing itself as the 4th largest digital asset. DOT is still up by 60% in the past week despite the recent sell-off.
Ripple price could move to greener pastures as Pornhub adds XRP as a payment option
XRP has lost over 60% of its value since November 24, 2020, after peaking at $0.78. The digital asset plummeted after the SEC sued Ripple, alleging that the company sold illegal securities to investors.
Crypto enthusiasts' sentiment suggests Bitcoin price is far from a market top
Bitcoin price stalled after failing to break the resistance at $40,000. As reported earlier this week, JPMorgan & Chase strategists believe that BTC will retreat if it fails to hit levels above $40,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price faces extreme volatility ahead of a new all-time high
Bitcoin had a wild run this week, dropping from a high of $41,350 to a low of 30,420 in less than 48 hours.