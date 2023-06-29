Welcome, traders and investors, to Joeli's comprehensive Bitcoin trading analysis.
In this analysis, Joeli combines the power of automated supply and demand analysis, Fibonacci levels, and moving averages to present you with a meticulously crafted trading plan.
Crypto market experience the calm before the storm
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to range in the short term while revealing the mid-to-long-term outlook relatively bullish. But the indecisiveness in the lower timeframe seems to be weighing in on Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins.
MicroStrategy scoops up $347 million in BTC amidst spot Bitcoin ETF gold rush
MicroStrategy, one of the largest publicly traded business analytics firms, continued accumulating Bitcoin through the recent crypto bloodbath. In an announcement early on Wednesday, the firm revealed its purchase of 12,333 BTC for $347 million between April and June 27, 2023.
Bankrupt FTX begins revival of international exchange, The Wall Street Journal reports
Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange has started talks with investors for the revival of the bankrupt exchange’s international platform. The failed exchange is conducting initial discussions with interested parties, FTX CEO John J. Ray III told The Wall Street Journal.
XRP on-chain activity signals incoming price rally as holders await SEC vs. Ripple verdict
XRP has registered a surge in on-chain activity over the past week, according to data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment. Typically, a spike in transactions have acted as a precursor of a price rally in the altcoin.
Bitcoin: Will BTC take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. With rising Bitcoin dominance, altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.