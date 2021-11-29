Bitcoin has regained some poise, tracking signs of risk reset in traditional markets. The cryptocurrency’s immediate prospects remain tied to the newly detected coronavirus variant named Omicron’s potential impact on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy.
The top cryptocurrency by market value was trading near $57,300 at press time, representing a 7.3% gain compared to the low of $53,359 on late Sunday. Prices hit a high of $58,270 during the Asian hours.
The futures tied to the S&P 500 were trading 0.9% higher alongside gains in the pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 index and other risk assets like the Australian dollar and crude oil.
Buyers made a comeback on early Monday as reports from South Africa stated that Omicron patients seen so far have had “extremely mild symptoms”. On Friday, bitcoin and risk assets, in general, tanked after the news of a supposedly vaccine-resistant COVID variant coming out of South Africa raised the specter of economically painful lockdowns. The World Health Organization (WHO) deemed the Omicron variant, as a variant of concern.
“Bitcoin is largely being grouped with other risk assets at the moment,” Matthew Dibb, COO and co-founder of Stack Funds, said. “After Friday’s collapse in equities, we have seen some buying in major coins, but it’s too early to say whether it will continue.”
There is a consensus in the market that central banks and governments would quickly step in with more stimulus if asset prices slide on potential lockdowns in major economies.
The Fed recently announced the beginning of the gradual unwinding of its $120 billion per month asset purchase program. According to Goldman Sachs, the central bank could accelerate the so-called taper from January.
Traders are likely to closely watch Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to U.S. Senate in a speech titled Coronavirus and CARES Act on Wednesday.
Bitcoin may resume the broader upward trajectory if Powell assures markets of unlimited support in the event of a worsening pandemic. According to WHO, the risk associated with Omicron is very high, adding that the newly found variant is “highly divergent” and likely to spread at a very high speed.
While Powell is scheduled to give the opening remarks at an event introducing the New York Innovation Center at 8:03 p.m. UTC on Monday, the chairman is unlikely to comment on coronavirus, inflation, and interest rates.
Bitcoin’s recovery has taken the shape of a bull flag on the hourly chart. A breakout could accelerate the recovery, perhaps bringing a re-test of $60,000.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Decentraland price to provide a buy opportunity before MANA sets new highs at $7.5
Decentraland price is seeing a minor pullback after a 10% upswing. The correction could extend, allowing MANA to retest $4 before rallying to a new all-time high at $7.5. A breakdown of the range low at $2.73 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Shiba Inu price is capped at $0.00005 as SHIB lacks enough buyers
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate what SHIB must do to resume its uptrend.
Why Cardano network activity is increasing and how it will affect ADA price
Although Cardano price has continued to drop since the Alonzo hard fork launch, the protocol’s network activity has continued to increase. Analysts argue that the Ethereum-killer could be the most legitimate alternative to the existing ETH ecosystem.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets recover as buyers come back
Bitcoin price is aiming to retest the $60,000 psychological level after a recent crash. Ethereum price is following suit and looks to revisit $4,500 or higher. Ripple price on a journey to rally 17% to $1.37.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?