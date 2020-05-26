Nictrades shows you how she uses technical analysis to read bitcoin, etherium and the cryptocurrency markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours.
Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price
During 2018 and 2019, the crypto market has already demonstrated its capacity to exhaust the patience of investors, and it seems that it will now put this strategy back into play.
ETH/USD battling the massive resistance at $205
Ethereum price appears to be losing ground during the European session. Intraday gains have been limited under $205 (initial resistance). On the downside, $202 is function as the immediate support.
XRP/USD stalled below $0.2000, vulnerable to losses
XRP price stays in the middle of the range $0.1900-$0,2000 after a failed attempt to clear the pivotal barrier of $0.2000. The third-largest digital coin hit the intraday low at $0,1930 before recovering to $0.1950 by press time.
ETC/USD may retest $7.00
Ethereum Classic retreated from Monday’s recovery high of $6.9 to trade at $6.72 at the time of writing. The coin has barely changed since this time on Monday and lost about 1.5% of its value since the beginning of Tuesday amid slow momentum on the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.