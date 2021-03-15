Bitcoin Technical Analysis Elliott Wave.
Overview: The bullish trend continues towards 65,000.
Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave v of (v) of iii).
Trading Levels: The Medium Level ML65|65,000 is Wave iii) Target.
Trading Strategy: Continue Long, I have moved the stop to above 56, leaving all long trades in profit.
