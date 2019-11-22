Bitcoin has almost entirely offset the growth, which the cryptocurrency managed to achieve at the background of Chinese FOMO. Bitcoin has lost more than 5% in the last 24 hours and trades around $7,500. The decline below the 200-day moving average opens the way to $5K, where the previous consolidation area is located. The crypto community suggests that the fall may be due to the capitulation of the miners, which is considered an extremely bearish signal for the benchmark coin. It means that miners have to sell their assets to continue working or even have to exit the market. The last time Hash Ribbons indicator was inverted Bitcoin started the process of declining from $6K to $3K. The news from China about a police raid against the Shanghai office of Binance added "oil in the fire". Crypto exchange representatives deny this fact. However, the Chinese authorities seem to want to express their position on cryptocurrency trading.
This was bad news. The good news is that at least for a while the sale has stopped. If there are no new selling impulses for some time, buyers may start looking at the asset. It is worth mentioning that the benchmark cryptocurrency is in a tight "institutional ring". These investors are not interested in the technical prospects of the asset, just in price fluctuations, whose triggers will differ. Still, they will have one thing in common: to make the majority move in one direction while opening the positions in the opposite. So it won't be boring.
Many forecasts are based on past patterns. This applies mainly to Bitcoin. At this stage of market development, it can be a significant mistake. Waiting for Bitcoin to grow based on halving may be the main mistake now, as the market will play against the event that everyone knows and expects. Besides, halving has only been a few times, and this is very insignificant to make a statistically complete picture. Market participants also remember that historically November was a good month for Bitcoin, but not this time. All this leads us to one basic idea: past trends do not work because the composition of the crypto market has changed radically. In the past, it used to be an "exclusive club", now there are institutional investors in the market, we have futures traded, regulators and other investment products closely monitor the situation.
FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, registration number 509956. CFDs are leveraged products that incur a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital invested. Please ensure that you understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.
Disclaimer: This material is considered a marketing communication and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice or an investment recommendation or, an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. FxPro does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. FxPro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any employee of FxPro, a third party or otherwise. This material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements promoting the independence of investment research and it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice. Any opinions made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinions of FxPro. This communication must not be reproduced or further distributed without the prior permission of FxPro. Risk Warning: CFDs, which are leveraged products, incur a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all your invested capital. Therefore, CFDs may not be suitable for all investors. You should not risk more than you are prepared to lose. Before deciding to trade, please ensure you understand the risks involved and take into account your level of experience. Seek independent advice if necessary. FxPro Financial Services Ltd is authorised and regulated by the CySEC (licence no. 078/07) and FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, Number 509956.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BCH/USD slides under $220 as fresh losses target $200
Bitcoin Cash price is not slowing down in its downtrend momentum following Thursday’s rejection at $250. In an earlier published analysis, BCH was holding ground above $225. However, increasing bearish pressure has continued to press down on the vital support levels.
Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $50.00, as Binance DEX adds LTC support
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.2 billion, has been consolidating losses during early Asian hours. LTC/USD bottomed at $48.29 on Thursday and recovered to $50.15 by press time.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD tries to recover from downfall - cryptocurrencies news
The Community Leader of the Ethereum Foundation, Hudson Jameson, has confirmed that the Istanbul Hard Fork will be releasing on December 7, 2019. The exact time frames are subject to change because of variable block times.
Singapore financial regulator subject to approving crypto derivatives trading
The financial regulator in Singapore recently published a consultation paper, in which it sought to approve “payment token derivatives” for listing and trading on “approved exchanges” based in the country, under the provisions of its Securities and Futures Act (SFA).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.