Bitcoin is still trading close to $50,000. There are many who estimate that the upward cycle has come to an end. Respectively, however, there are not a few who value that Bitcoin are still in the middle of the upward path. Each has their own arguments in which each party exhibits a rational approach based on principles. But the approach to the principles may not be enough. Maybe another approach is needed:

From the point of view of organized societies, wealth, in any form, is not just a tool for buying and selling products. It is a means of exercising power, but it is also an important means of revision.

The need over the centuries has created the currency which today confirms the presumption of the power of wealth. Currency is based on a completely intangible concept, which is trust. A proof of trust in currencies is that they are usually printed in digital form. To be precise, out of the total world wealth expressed in currencies, in physical form of coins and notes, there is a percentage of only 8%.

The remaining 92% is mere numbers registered in the proprietary banking software, which is responsible for guarding against malicious attacks on banking software. So global money is nothing more than digital capital guarded by financial institutions and governments through the world's central banks. This is a reality that has been valid for decades. Until recently. Because in the last decade this reality seems to be reviewing.

Money in the form of currencies we use is based, as we said, on our trust in a bank or a government. But this confidence is shaken from time to time. Currency devaluations or the devaluation of money due to inflation are typical examples.

Unlike currency, precious metals, due to their rarity and extremely high production difficulty, are universally accepted, are independent of trust in governments or banks, and are certainly not at risk of inflationary attacks. These special characteristics of precious metals have always made them attractive, and therefore functioned as a means of storing wealth. Their disadvantage, however, is that they could not be used in everyday transactions. But the recipe for their attractiveness existed and exists: rarity, production, acceptance, independence. All that remained, and remains, is to find a way to implement it.

The way of implementation was found in digital technology, where more than a decade ago, the digital cryptocurrency was created. A currency that could be produced by anyone but should be available in relatively small pieces so as not to lose its value. A currency that serves an open-source payment system, which is managed by decryption methods. A transparent currency with an open digital register, in which anyone can see balances and transactions, which are made at any time. A currency that decentralizes money, rejecting all forms of dependence. An acceptable currency, as it is inviolable, which is ensured by the blockchain technology on which it is based and developed.

There are many critics of this new currency. Each of them makes logical arguments against it. On a practical level, their most powerful arguments include the enormous amount of power consumption required to extract new cryptocurrencies, as well as the technical view that blockchain technology offers finite limits to the service of a global currency.

In a more theoretical but essential dimension, critics of cryptocurrencies claim that they are unable to quantify the usefulness of cryptocurrencies as well as their contribution to economic growth. In essence, the failure to quantification shakes the Fundamental Principles. Because the Principles are what help us to quantify the purpose of a product. In this case, the quantify of the purpose of currencies. This weakness is significant.

But sometimes, in economic and social history, there is something more important: These are The Values.

Principles are different from Values. Principles quantify the purpose that a product serves. That is, they quantify the purpose that a currency serves. On the other hand, values define the relationship of the product with the purpose it serves. That is the relationship of the currency with the purpose it serves.

In times of great change like the one we have been experiencing in recent decades, Values override Principles. And this is because when much is changed and even more are born like the new products, then, it is the values that play the leading role.

In fact, the great changes and the new products, redefine values as they revise the relation of a product such as the relation of currency to the purpose that serves.

So yes, it is significant to be quantified the purpose which a currency serves but today in an era of redefinition it is more important to review the relationship of currencies with the purpose they serve.

If we accept that we are in such a period, then let us focus more on values and less on principles. Because so we may realize that cryptocurrencies and their respective innovative products essentially revise the relationship of the purpose they serve and that affect their quantification criteria.

Until this process is over, seize the opportunities and expose yourself wisely.