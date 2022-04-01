-
Bitcoin bulls held prices above the 500 day moving average at 43600 for a buy signal targeting 46600/800 & the 200 day moving average at 48100/300. A high for the day exactly here & shorts here worked perfectly on the collapse from 48226 to 45800/600 & support at 44200/44000 for an easy 4000 pips.
Ripple collapsed from just below very strong resistance at 9140/9160 & broke first support at 8450/00 yesterday to hit the next target of 8050/8000 before a low just 100 pips above support at 7700/7650.
Ethereum made a high for the week exactly at key resistance 3450/3500. Shorts worked perfectly on the collapsed as far as support at 3210/3190. Longs need stops below 3150.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin tests the best support for today at 44200/44000. Longs need stops below 43500. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 42000/41500. This is the last line of defence for bulls – a break below 41000 is a medium term sell signal, initially targeting 40000 & the March low at 37500/37000.
Strong resistance at the 200 day moving average at 48100/300 over the weekend. Obviously bulls need a break above 48700 for a buy signal.
Ripple holding above 8100 today allows a recovery to first resistance at 8400/8500. If we break higher look for 8730/50, perhaps as far as 8850. Further gains retest very strong resistance at 8950/90.
Holding below 8050 tests support at 7700/7650. Longs need stops below 7600. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 7400/7350 then 7000/6950.
Ethereum tests support at 3210/3190. Longs need stops below 3150. A break lower targets 312010 then very strong support at 3050/10. :ns 2950. A break below 2850 is a medium term sell signal.
Key resistance at 3450/3500. Shorts need stops above 3550. A break higher is another buy signal targeting 3620/30 & 3710/40.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
