- TokenAnalyst discovered a correlation between Bitcoin price and Tether issuance.
- Ethereum-based USDT issuance has more potential as a driving force behind BTC movements.
The researchers from TokenAnalyst found out that Bitcoin price has been growing on a day of Ethereum-based USDT issuance in 70% of cases in 2019.
Tether has issued coins on Omni blockchain (pertains to Bitcoin) and Ethereum blockchain worth of $1.5 billion.
The researches noticed, that Bitcoin grew in 19 out of 27 cases of USDT issuance based on ERC-20 standard (70%). In the case of Omni issuance, Bitcoin grew in 12 cases out of 24 (50%).
Analysts found out that the larger the issuance at Omni, the more likely Bitcoin will drop (the correlation between the number of tokens and the price movement was -1.6%). The situation is different with Ethereum tokens (the correlation was registered at 15.8%).
Explaining the discrepancies, Sid Shekhar, co-founder of TokenAnalyst, said:
“I think the discrepancies are appearing recently primarily because Tether on ERC-20 is just much easier than Tether on Omni to use as a means of transferring value quickly. Ethereum is a speedier chain than Bitcoin. As Tether is primarily used as a way to realize gains and get in and out of volatile crypto-asset positions in times of market movement, the speed of transferring into/out of it is critical.”
Bitcoin traders can track changes in Tether issuance for decision-making purposes.
“Traders can leverage this knowledge by tracking mints and burns of the ERC-20 Tether token as it’s closely tied to movements in Bitcoin prices,” Shekhar added.
Notably, the US Department of Justice lookied into possible manipulation with the Bitcoin exchange rate using the Tether issuance during 2017 rally. Also, this is one of the most popular conspiracy theories in the industry.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls must defend $8,000 for dear life
Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the levels, registered at the beginning of the week. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $8,116, trading with short-term bearish bias amid decreasing volatility. However, the situation may change drastically, once BTC/USD dives under $8,000.
Monero market update: XMR/USD reverses sharply on hitting $57.50
Monero corrected significantly upwards during the Asian trading hours. In fact, the market update published earlier recorded an intraday gain in the value of 1.5% on Friday. The bullish leg was an extended of the price action started at the beginning of the week.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD breakout to $0.26 supply zone still lingers
Ripple is among a few cryptocurrencies that are trying to shake the ground. The price is slightly in the green on Friday; XRP having corrected higher a subtle 0.25%. The bears seem to be ...
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD extends the downside, loses 2%
ETH/USD is range-bound with bearish bias during Friday trading. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $18.8 billion has lost about 2.2% on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.