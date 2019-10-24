- Massive sell-off saw BTC/USD drop from $7,938.70 to $7,468.80 in just 15 mins.
- Daily confluence detector shows strong resistance at $7,715, $7,700 and $7,430.
BTC/USD experienced a heavily bearish Wednesday, wherein it dropped from $8,028 to $7,473.45. The price has fallen further to $7,418.50 so far this Thursday. Looking at the 15-min chart, we can see that there was a massive sell-off that dropped the price from $7,938.70 to $7,468.80 in just 15 mins. The daily confluence detector shows us that there is strong resistance at $7,715, $7,700 and $7,430. On the downside, the BTC/USD doesn’t have any healthy support levels.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
$7,715 level has the previous month low, while $7,700 has the one-week Pivot Point support one. Finally, $7,430 has the 15-min previous low and one-week pivot point support two.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
