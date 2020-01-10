  • Bitcoin is trading 3.9% higher as crypto sentiment is positive on Friday.
  • There is a key channel on the daily chart that may now be tested.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

Bitcoin is looking to move to the top of the channel after a 3.9% move higher.

The candlestick patterns from the Wednesday and Thursday sessions looked very bearish.

Now today's candle might encompass them both to the upside.

If the level breaks the 200 daily EMA will be lying in wait next and could be a resistance zone.

There is always the chance it could reject and then 7,688.99 would be the next intraday support.

Bitcoin Analysis

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8100.98
Today Daily Change 287.64
Today Daily Change % 3.68
Today daily open 7813.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7393.24
Daily SMA50 7324.4
Daily SMA100 7917.84
Daily SMA200 9212.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8047.2
Previous Daily Low 7745.14
Previous Weekly High 7525.13
Previous Weekly Low 6856.63
Previous Monthly High 7770.78
Previous Monthly Low 6432.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7860.53
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7931.82
Daily Pivot Point S1 7689.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 7566.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 7387.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 7991.98
Daily Pivot Point R2 8170.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 8294.04

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Looking to bottom out after failing to conquer the skies

Looking to bottom out after failing to conquer the skies

The three leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization – not stable coins – are in evident decline. They have all reached the upper limits of triangular compression figures that are pushing them without remission towards relevant decision points.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls in retreat as price hovers around $0.2000

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls in retreat as price hovers around $0.2000

Ripple's XRP, now the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $8.8 billion, has lost about 2% of its value to trade at $0.2000 by the time of writing.

More Ripple News

Dash price analysis: DASH/USD jumps by 6% in a matter of hours

Dash price analysis: DASH/USD jumps by 6% in a matter of hours

DASH, now the 22nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $500 million has gained over 6% since the beginning of Friday and became of the best-performing major altcoins. 

More Dash News

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD on the verge of bearish breakthrough

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD on the verge of bearish breakthrough

BTC/USD is moving with a short-term downside bias. Critical support is created by SMA50 daily on approach to $7,350.

More Bitcoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location