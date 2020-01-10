Bitcoin is trading 3.9% higher as crypto sentiment is positive on Friday.

There is a key channel on the daily chart that may now be tested.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

Bitcoin is looking to move to the top of the channel after a 3.9% move higher.

The candlestick patterns from the Wednesday and Thursday sessions looked very bearish.

Now today's candle might encompass them both to the upside.

If the level breaks the 200 daily EMA will be lying in wait next and could be a resistance zone.

There is always the chance it could reject and then 7,688.99 would be the next intraday support.

Additional Levels