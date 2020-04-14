- BTC/USD bulls struggle at the critical resistance zone.
- Important support is created by Monday's low on approach to $6,500.
Bitcoin (BTC) has barely moved on Tuesday. The first digital asset has been hovering around $6,800 after an unsuccessful attempt to recover above psychological $7,000. The market has been range-bound amid growing uncertainty ahead of the third halving. The exerts noted the weakening correlation between gold and Bitcoin as the precious metal moved above $1700 for the first time since 2012.
Read more: Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD decouples from gold, Peter Schiff rejoices
Bitcoin confluence levels
There are a lot of strong technical barriers clustered both below and above the current price. It means Bitcoin may continue moving sideways in the nearest future. On the upside, a confluence of strong technical barriers is clustered at $7,000. This area is likely to serve as an upper boundary of the consolidation channel. On the downside, $6,500 will serve as a support area. Let's have a closer look at the technical levels for BTC/USD:
Resistance levels
$7,000 - 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 1, daily SMA5
$7,150 - 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly, daily SMA50
$7,350- Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 3
Support levels
$6,700 - 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, the lowest level of the previous week, 23.6% Fibo retracement daily, the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band
$6,500 - the lowest level of the previous day, Pivot Point 1-week Support 1.
$6,250 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 2
BTC/USD, 1-day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
