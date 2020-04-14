BTC/USD bulls struggle at the critical resistance zone.

Important support is created by Monday's low on approach to $6,500.

Bitcoin (BTC) has barely moved on Tuesday. The first digital asset has been hovering around $6,800 after an unsuccessful attempt to recover above psychological $7,000. The market has been range-bound amid growing uncertainty ahead of the third halving. The exerts noted the weakening correlation between gold and Bitcoin as the precious metal moved above $1700 for the first time since 2012.

Bitcoin confluence levels

There are a lot of strong technical barriers clustered both below and above the current price. It means Bitcoin may continue moving sideways in the nearest future. On the upside, a confluence of strong technical barriers is clustered at $7,000. This area is likely to serve as an upper boundary of the consolidation channel. On the downside, $6,500 will serve as a support area. Let's have a closer look at the technical levels for BTC/USD:

Resistance levels

$7,000 - 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 1, daily SMA5

$7,150 - 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly, daily SMA50

$7,350- Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 3

Support levels

$6,700 - 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, the lowest level of the previous week, 23.6% Fibo retracement daily, the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band

$6,500 - the lowest level of the previous day, Pivot Point 1-week Support 1.

$6,250 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 2

BTC/USD, 1-day