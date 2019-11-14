John Isige John Isige
Bitcoin technical analysis: Forget 20,000, is $10,000 achievable before December 31, 2019?

  • Bitcoin price continues to hand in the balance within a narrow range between $8,700 and $8,000.
  • Bitcoin’s ability to hold above $8,700 diminishes with each treading session since Monday.

Spot rate: $8,738

Relative change: -20

Percentage change: -0.23%

Volatility: Low

Trend: Bearish

BTC/USD daily chart

Bitcoin bulls must defend the falling wedge triangle support as if their lives depend on it.

The bearish cross with the MACD suggests that Bitcoin has a bearish bias in the short term.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

The previous DMI signal was bearish while the DMI is trending sideways at 20, which suggests that BTC will continue trading sideways.

The MACD in this range has a bullish cross to show that the bulls are relatively in control.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart

With the 50 SMA below the 100 SMA bears are likely to hold the mantle longer than expected.

The resistance at $8,800 (100 SMA) must come down for trading above $9,000 to become a reality.

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8741.67
Today Daily Change -16.97
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 8758.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8935.7
Daily SMA50 8534.03
Daily SMA100 9507.84
Daily SMA200 9214.25
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8838.91
Previous Daily Low 8706.68
Previous Weekly High 9580.19
Previous Weekly Low 8668.6
Previous Monthly High 10484.7
Previous Monthly Low 7300.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8757.19
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8788.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 8697.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 8635.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 8565.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 8829.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 8900.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 8961.7

 

 

