Crypto Bitcoin BTCUSD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.
Technical Analysis Bitcoin:Upside target is 51,100 the 61.8% retracement level.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave c) of B to 51,100 a move above 55,000 would lean the Elliott wave count to the bullish wave structure.
Trading Levels Bitcoin: Next resistances is 50, 53 and 55.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: bullish.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
Dogecoin price consolidates as DOGE bulls place $0.40 in their crosshairs
Dogecoin price is hovering above the demand zone, ranging from $0.280 to $0.311. A decisive bounce off this barrier will open the path to roughly 30% advance to $0.40. If DOGE produces a lower low below $0.273, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Shiba Inu price lacks momentum but eyes 35% ascent
Shiba Inu price faced a minor blockade as it pierced a crucial resistance level. However, due the corrective nature of the cryptocurrency market, SHIB experienced a pullback, delaying its upswing. Shiba Inu price came close to testing the $0.00000759.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC clears weak holders, time to rise another 20%
Ethereum Classic price has failed to reach the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $80.75, a fundamental level of resistance for the move that has totaled over 100% from the July 20 low. Ethereum Classic price engages the July ascending ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.