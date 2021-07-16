Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Crypto Overview: BTCUSD and ETHUSD
Technical Analysis Bitcoin: Requires 33,000 as the support to help establish the bullish trend
Technical Analysis Ethereum: would require the 2000 as the tested support for the bullish trend otherwise its lower for ethusd
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: tracking two counts
Ethereum Elliott Wave:tracking two counts
Trading Levels Bitcoin: The top of Minor Group1 33,000 followed by 33, 300 and 33,500 are the levels of support to work to the upside
Trading Levels Ethereum: Give Ethusd time at 2000 (Major level TL2|2,000) to develop as support or resistance
Fibonacci Bitcoin: support is the 32000 which is the 61.8% retracement level as the support
Fibonacci Ethereum: 61.8% retracement resistance 2050
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: See video for refining enteries and long trade set ups
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
