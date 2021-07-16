Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave

Crypto Overview: BTCUSD and ETHUSD

Technical Analysis Bitcoin: Requires 33,000 as the support to help establish the bullish trend

Technical Analysis Ethereum: would require the 2000 as the tested support for the bullish trend otherwise its lower for ethusd

Bitcoin Elliott Wave: tracking two counts

Ethereum Elliott Wave:tracking two counts

Trading Levels Bitcoin: The top of Minor Group1 33,000 followed by 33, 300 and 33,500 are the levels of support to work to the upside

Trading Levels Ethereum: Give Ethusd time at 2000 (Major level TL2|2,000) to develop as support or resistance

Fibonacci Bitcoin: support is the 32000 which is the 61.8% retracement level as the support

Fibonacci Ethereum: 61.8% retracement resistance 2050

Bitcoin Trading Strategy: See video for refining enteries and long trade set ups

Peter Mathers TradingLounge