Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Crypto Overview:Bitcoin has moved into a weaker pattern and can move into new lows towards 25,000
Trading Levels: Bitcoin slips lower through all the important tradinglevels, first, failing to develop support on 35,000 and now moving lower through Minor Group1 33|32|31K
Fibonacci: The 61.8% resistance 36,600 simply could not be breached, applying pressure to the downwards trend
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Currently short with tight stop loss order in at 33537
