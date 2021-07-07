Bitcoin and Ethereum technical analysis Elliott Wave
Crypto Overview: The ETHBTC chart suggests Ethereum should lead Bitcoin. That said we can see that is the case with Ethereum moving past its last intraday high, whereas bitcoin is still under its last high.
Overall the crypto index is suggesting higher crypto prices.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Eth & BTC Wave ii in place. also tracking two counts.
Trading Levels: Tested support on 35000 is the key for long trades, followed by 36,500 are the important levels of support for Bitcoin long traders.
Major level TL2|2,000 as tested support for Ethereum using a Classic TradingLevel Pattern.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Long above 33500 and build on 35000 as the tested support and as the safer trade.
Peter Mathers TradingLounge.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum contemplates retest of $3,000
Ethereum price is trading inside a bearish pattern, a breakdown of which could push the altcoin down to a demand zone. Investors can expect ETH to rally around this area, and if the conditions are perfect, the range high will likely be retested.
VeChain lurks in search of foothold that could propel it to $0.106
VeChain price is currently traversing above a critical support level, which could break down easily. If this were to happen, VET could slide to the subsequent barriers or a demand zone, serving as a launching pad that triggers a massive upswing.
Binance suspends cash deposits from Europe’s SEPA platform
Binance has temporarily halted deposits made through the SEPA platform to the exchange. Payments through the European-based network will be reactivated within seven working days. This move comes after one of the UK’s major banks announced the suspension of credit and debit card payments to the exchange.
New Iranian bill to support Bitcoin mining and ban crypto payments
The parliament of Iran proposed new legislation to centralize and regulate cryptocurrency use, licenses to be issued to Bitcoin mining farms. Iran plans to issue a national cryptocurrency for domestic transaction settlement and impose a ban on the use of cryptocurrencies mined outside Iran
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.