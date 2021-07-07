Bitcoin and Ethereum technical analysis Elliott Wave

Crypto Overview: The ETHBTC chart suggests Ethereum should lead Bitcoin. That said we can see that is the case with Ethereum moving past its last intraday high, whereas bitcoin is still under its last high.

Overall the crypto index is suggesting higher crypto prices.

Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Eth & BTC Wave ii in place. also tracking two counts.

Trading Levels: Tested support on 35000 is the key for long trades, followed by 36,500 are the important levels of support for Bitcoin long traders.

Major level TL2|2,000 as tested support for Ethereum using a Classic TradingLevel Pattern.

Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Long above 33500 and build on 35000 as the tested support and as the safer trade.

